Canada S&P/global manufacturing PMI

Prior month 49.7

February Canada S&P global PMI 49.8. Index is just below the 50 level

Commenting on the latest survey results, Paul Smith, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:

"Canada’s manufacturing economy crawled closer to stabilisation in March, with output and new orders recording only marginal falls. However, firms continued to report that market demand remained subdued, with clients hesitant to commit to new work. Manufacturers subsequently remain focused on destocking as they seek to better align their production and inventory requirements. A pickup in input price inflation revealed by the latest survey is a little concerning, although a slow and weaker rate of charge inflation adds to a general feeling that manufacturers continue to operate in a subdued market environment. With interest rates still restrictive, confidence in the outlook equally remains below trend, though firms are nonetheless typically expecting production growth to be recorded in the year ahead."