Industrial Production 3.8% y/y

expected 3.0%, prior was 3.5%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD +5.2% y/y

expected 5.4%, prior was 6.1%

Retail Sales +3.9% y/y,

expected 3.5%, prior was 4.9%

A bit of a mixed bag of results for this data. IP came in well ahead of the central estimate.

