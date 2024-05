China's economic data in the early part of this year has been on the improve. That's carrying on into Q2.

The property market remains fragile, of course.

April 2024 Industrial Profits up 4.0% y/y vs. prior -3.5%

January - April (ie YTD) Industrial Profits +4.3% vs. prior +4.3%

Industrial profit numbers cover firms with annual revenue of at least 20 million yuan from their main operations.