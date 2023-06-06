The Hang Seng is up around 1% today, Tuesday, 6 June 2023.

Bloomberg carry a report with the info:

  • A net HK$10.9 billion ($1.53 billion) of shares were purchased by onshore investors, the biggest daily flow since February 2021, following three straight days of net selling.

The mainland buyers had come in via trading links with the city on Monday.

Bloomberg graph of the inflow to HK:

Hong Kong shanghai stock connect buying 06 June 2023

---

What are these 'trading links'?

Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect is one:

In addition to the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, there is also the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect

  • launched in 2016
  • links Shenzhen Stock Exchange with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in a similar way