This is scheduled to take place on Wednesday this week. The meeting is reportedly proposed by the chief executive of US insurer Chubb, Evan Greenberg. And the other outside attendees will include Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee of US-China relations, and Craig Allen, president of the US-China Business Council.

Beijing had just hosted the China Development Forum in the last two days but this meeting is said to be separate from that. The sources say that it had been deliberately scheduled for after the forum. For some context, the Wall St Journal also reported about this a few days back here (may be gated).

It looks to be an effort by Beijing to try and cultivate better relations with big US firms, in order to bolster support for its economy.