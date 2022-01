1.6% q/q

expected 1.1%, prior 0.2%

4.0% y/y

expected 3.6%, prior 4.9%

2021 as a whole, GDP +8.1% y/y

Better than expected for GDP in the final quarter of the year. China is currently grappling with OPmicron and a debt-driven drop in the property sector. Q1 2022 is getting off to a rough beginning.

--

Earlier today from China: