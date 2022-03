A passenger plane from China Eastern Airlines is reported to have crashed in Wuzhou, Guangxi. There have been purported videos and photos being shared on social media but this is the first official confirmation by Chinese state media. The Boeing 737 plane is reported to have been carrying 133 people.

Boeing shares are now down 6% in pre-market on the news.

The flight playback is rather grim as the plane seems to have dropped roughly 30,000 in approximately 2 minutes.