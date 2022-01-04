For some context, Xi'an has entered into its 13th day of lockdown. The 'zero social transmission' is outlined to be when new confirmed cases were either isolated "close contacts" or "close contacts of close contacts" of previously recorded cases, with no other transmission in the community.

Only if that is achieved, then authorities will gradually lift restrictions on the roughly 13 million inhabitants in the city. Today also marks the eighth round of mass testing for the residents in the city since 21 December.

In case you missed it, China also imposed a full lockdown on Yuzhou, a city with over 1 million residents, after three local symptomatic cases were found in the past two days.

As mentioned quite a number of times already coming into the new year, omicron itself may not pose a big risk globally but China is the major caveat. And what affects China more often than not affects the rest of the world too.