Headline comments from China are coming out, plenty of supportive words for the economy and big poicure goals - not detail at this stage.

China sees 2024 budget deficit at 3% of gdp

China will appropriately increase intensity of proactive fiscal policy in 2024

China will optimise mix of policy instruments, increase fiscal spending intensity in 2024

China 2024 central govt's transfer payments to local govts at 10.2 trln yuan

China aims to create over 12 mln new urban jobs in 2024

China aims to keep survey-based urban jobless rate at around 5.5% in 2024

China will continue to implement proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy

China should intensify cross-cyclical and counter-cyclical adjustments through macro policies

Achieving this year's economic growth target for china will not be easy

China should maintain adequate liquidity at appropriate level

China says 'favourable conditions outweighing unfavourable ones' for china economy in 2024

China says must not lose sight of 'worst-case scenarios' for economy

China says 5% growth rate takes into account need to create jobs and 'defuse risks'

China says 'stability is of overall importance, as it is the basis for everything we do'

China says must push ahead with transforming the growth model and making structural adjustments

China says will improve long-term mechanisms for easing production overcapacity

China says must tighten oversight on accounting at local government level

Headlines via Reuters, citing various reports