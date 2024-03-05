Headline comments from China are coming out, plenty of supportive words for the economy and big poicure goals - not detail at this stage.
China sees 2024 budget deficit at 3% of gdp
- China will appropriately increase intensity of proactive fiscal policy in 2024
- China will optimise mix of policy instruments, increase fiscal spending intensity in 2024
- China 2024 central govt's transfer payments to local govts at 10.2 trln yuan
- China aims to create over 12 mln new urban jobs in 2024
- China aims to keep survey-based urban jobless rate at around 5.5% in 2024
- China will continue to implement proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy
- China should intensify cross-cyclical and counter-cyclical adjustments through macro policies
- Achieving this year's economic growth target for china will not be easy
- China should maintain adequate liquidity at appropriate level
- China says 'favourable conditions outweighing unfavourable ones' for china economy in 2024
- China says must not lose sight of 'worst-case scenarios' for economy
- China says 5% growth rate takes into account need to create jobs and 'defuse risks'
- China says 'stability is of overall importance, as it is the basis for everything we do'
- China says should continue to implement proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy
- China says must push ahead with transforming the growth model and making structural adjustments
- China says will improve long-term mechanisms for easing production overcapacity
- China says must tighten oversight on accounting at local government level
Headlines via Reuters, citing various reports