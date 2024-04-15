China's foreign minister, in a phone call with Iranian counterpart:

China strongly condemns and resolutely opposes the attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria, incident a serious violation of international law and 'unacceptable'

China appreciated Iran's emphasis on not targeting regional countries and neighbouring countries

'It is believed that Iran will be able to grasp the situation well and avoid further instability while safeguarding Iran's sovereignty and dignity'

Chinese side noted Iran's statement saying Iran's actions were limited and it exercised rights of self-defense against attack on embassy

Chinese state media with the report on the comments.