Chinese state media outlet the Securities Times had an article today saying that restriciton in place in the past are no longer appropriate.

restrictive policies such as housing purchase restrictions, loan restrictions, and sales restrictions in the real estate market were measures implemented in the past to curb speculation during periods of market overheating

these measures are no longer needed given the supply-demand dynamics of the real estate market are undergoing a drastic change

To further bolster the real estate market and stabilize the confidence and expectations of potential homebuyers, restrictive policies on real estate purchases and sales in non-first-tier cities shall be swiftly removed based on the specific circumstance of the individual cities