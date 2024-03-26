Seeking Alpha (gated) carries comments from Citi analysts. In brief:

Global growth expected to slow down this year, citing:

“lingering challenges, such as the lagged effects of high rates, and fading momentum in services spending.”

“Downside risks persist including elevated geopolitical stress and fears over U.S. commercial real estate,”

“While there are also upside risks such as the potential for a faster than expected recovery in global manufacturing, we continue to see more reasons for caution than optimism.”

On inflation: