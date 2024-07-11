US consumer inflation data:

for June 2024

due at 1230 GMT, which is 0830 US Eastern time

What to expect?

Taking a look at the range of expectations compared to the median consensus (the 'expected' in the screenshot above) for the key data points:

June CPI Headline y/y range of estimates showing:

3.0% to 3.3%

June CPI Headline m/m range of estimates showing:

0.0 to 0.2%

June CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) y/y range of estimates showing:

3.3 to 3.5%

June CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) m/m range of estimates showing:

0.1 to 0.3%

***

