US consumer inflation data:

  • for June 2024
  • due at 1230 GMT, which is 0830 US Eastern time

What to expect? This snapshot is from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.

us cpi preview ranges 11 July 2024 2

Taking a look at the range of expectations compared to the median consensus (the 'expected' in the screenshot above) for the key data points:

June CPI Headline y/y range of estimates showing:

  • 3.0% to 3.3%

June CPI Headline m/m range of estimates showing:

  • 0.0 to 0.2%

June CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) y/y range of estimates showing:

  • 3.3 to 3.5%

June CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) m/m range of estimates showing:

  • 0.1 to 0.3%

***

Why is knowledge of such ranges important? Check out the longer version of this post I popped up back during Asia time, link here.