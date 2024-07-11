US consumer inflation data:
- for June 2024
- due at 1230 GMT, which is 0830 US Eastern time
What to expect? This snapshot is from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
Taking a look at the range of expectations compared to the median consensus (the 'expected' in the screenshot above) for the key data points:
June CPI Headline y/y range of estimates showing:
3.0% to 3.3%
June CPI Headline m/m range of estimates showing:
0.0 to 0.2%
June CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) y/y range of estimates showing:
3.3 to 3.5%
June CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) m/m range of estimates showing:
0.1 to 0.3%
***
Why is knowledge of such ranges important? Check out the longer version of this post I popped up back during Asia time, link here.