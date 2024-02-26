Crude oil futures are settling at $77.58. That is up $1.09 or 1.43%. The high for the day reached $78.03. The low extended to $75.84.

Looking at the hourly chart, the price is back above the 100/200 hour MA blue and green lines) Those MAs are near converged at $77.45. Staying above is a tilt to an upside bias. Moving below is a tilt to the downside.

A move higher, has ceiling area target between $76.52 to $76.91 (see red numbered circles. Getting above and staying above is more bullish.

The downside has a floor area between $75.54 to $75.84 (see green numbered circles). Moving below, and staying below is more bearish.

With the price above the 100/200 hour MA the buyers are taking the control