- Crude oil inventories see a build of 4.345M versus -1.375M draw expected
- Gasoline -3.616M versus expectations of -1.579M
- Distillates build of 0.332M versus expectations of draw of -1.826M
- Cushing build of 1.786M versus the previous week of -0.585M
- Refining utilization 1.100% versus expectations of 0.3% (last week +1.6%)
- Crude oil production 11.6M versus 11.6M last week
The private data yesterday showed:
The price of WTI crude oil is trading at $95.33. The settled price yesterday was $96.44.