  • Crude oil inventories see a build of 4.345M versus -1.375M draw expected
  • Gasoline -3.616M versus expectations of -1.579M
  • Distillates build of 0.332M versus expectations of draw of -1.826M
  • Cushing build of 1.786M versus the previous week of -0.585M
  • Refining utilization 1.100% versus expectations of 0.3% (last week +1.6%)
  • Crude oil production 11.6M versus 11.6M last week

The private data yesterday showed:

Crude oil
Private crude oil data released yesterday showed

The price of WTI crude oil is trading at $95.33. The settled price yesterday was $96.44.