Bloomberg (gated) with the info, views from Deutsche Bank global chief investment officer, Christian Nolting.
- sees a potential 5% to 10% correction in the US stocks, citing a slowing economy
- US economy expected to grow by only 0.8% this year, a huge drop from 2.3% expected for 2023
- “There’s literally no discussion about recession in the US at all. There’s a reality check coming this year” for stocks
- says any recession will be brief, a market downturn will offer opportunity to re-enter
- forecasts three Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2024
- cautious stance on China, waiting for tangible investment flows before considering portfolio additions
---
While on China, stocks still gaining: