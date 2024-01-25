Bloomberg (gated) with the info, views from Deutsche Bank global chief investment officer, Christian Nolting.

sees a potential 5% to 10% correction in the US stocks, citing a slowing economy

US economy expected to grow by only 0.8% this year, a huge drop from 2.3% expected for 2023

“There’s literally no discussion about recession in the US at all. There’s a reality check coming this year” for stocks

says any recession will be brief, a market downturn will offer opportunity to re-enter

forecasts three Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2024

cautious stance on China, waiting for tangible investment flows before considering portfolio additions

