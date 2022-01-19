S&P 500 futures -0.1%

Nasdaq futures flat

Dow futures -0.1%

Here we go. Just when you thought equities look doomed, dip buyers are showing up in a big way. Nasdaq futures were testing its 200-day moving average but is off that now, though the cash market will have some work to do later.

I don't see any real headline to have brought about the jump, especially with bond yields still holding near the highs.

We'll see if this can carry through closer to US trading though, otherwise it will be a bit of a blow for equities if this fails to hold. In any case, I suspect this could mean a bit more two-way action to follow later in Wall Street but only time will tell.