The greenback is leading gains across the major currencies bloc with USD/JPY notably up 0.7% and coming close to touch 135.00 on the day. This comes as 10-year Treasury yields are hitting its highest since November, as traders are pricing in a more aggressive Fed in the months to come.

I'll get into the individual dollar charts in just a bit but here's a look at gold first. The yellow metal is now down nearly 1% to $1,820 and looks poised for a drop towards $1,800 next on a break below the 38.2 Fib retracement level of the upswing since November: