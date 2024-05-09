There's not much to work with in European trading today but the dollar is continuing to keep steadier overall. The greenback is up a touch across the board, with USD/JPY setting its sights on a fourth straight day of gains. The pair is up another 0.2% now to 155.80 levels:

USD/JPY daily chart

That sees dip buyers close in on the 156.00 handle with the 50.0 Fib retracement level of the intervention drop also nearby at 156.03.

Besides that, GBP/USD is down 0.2% to 1.2475 while AUD/USD is down 0.1% to 0.6575. The latter is one of the more interesting ones as it is contesting its 100-day moving average at 0.6576 with the 200-hour moving average at 0.6563 also keeping the near-term bias more neutral for now.

The only potential risk event to shake things up will be the US weekly jobless claims later. If not, we'll have to see if risk appetite will offer something to act upon before the weekend. Otherwise, it is still a bit of a wait until the slew of US data next week.