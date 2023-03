After a sluggish showing yesterday, the dollar is making up for it now as stocks and bonds are on the retreat. The catalyst looks to be the nudge higher in 10-year Treasury yields, moving back above 4% today. That is translating to dollar gains across the board. EUR/USD is down 0.2% to 1.0640 with GBP/USD down 0.4% to 1.1985 currently, both trading at the lows for the day. Keep an eye out on USD/JPY though as the pair is up 0.3% to 136.65 and running up towards its 100-day moving average (red line) once again: