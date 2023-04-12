There's really not much in it with dollar pairs in general keeping within 0.1% change on the day at the moment. That exemplifies a more tepid mood, with there being little appetite in equities and the bond market as well. EUR/USD is still holding above 1.0900 for now but a 25 pips range on the day really doesn't signify much.

USD/JPY is also up ever so slightly to around 133.75 after brushing against 134.00 earlier in the day. The pair is still largely bound by the bond market, so it will have to wait on the US CPI data later before firming up any convictions.

Elsewhere, gold is perhaps the only decent mover against the dollar today with the yellow metal up by 0.5% to $2,013 levels now. That is slightly down from its earlier high of $2,021 though as the gold bugs are still staying in the hunt for a more meaningful upside break above key resistance at $2,070-75.