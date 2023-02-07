The major US indices are trading mostly lower led by the Dow Industrial Average which is trading down around -0.4% at the open. The NASDAQ index trading above and below unchanged.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average -131.40 points or -0.39% at 33759.63.
- S&P index -9.33 points or -0.23% at 4101.74.
- NASDAQ index +2.04 points or +0.02% at 11889.49
- Russell 2000 down -9.53 points or -0.49% at 1948.18
Of note technically, is the S&P is trading above and below the 4100 level. That level was swing highs from December 1 and December 13.
A snapshot of the US debt market shows:
- two year yield 4.445% -1.0 basis points
- five year 3.816% unchanged
- 10 year 3.649% +1.7 basis points
- 30 year 3.700% +2.8 basis points
For the 10 year yield, it's 100 day moving average is up at 3.740% (around nine basis points away).