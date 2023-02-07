The major US indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are trading mostly lower led by the Dow Industrial Average which is trading down around -0.4% at the open. The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term index trading above and below unchanged.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average -131.40 points or -0.39% at 33759.63.

S&P index -9.33 points or -0.23% at 4101.74.

NASDAQ index +2.04 points or +0.02% at 11889.49

Russell 2000 down -9.53 points or -0.49% at 1948.18

Of note technically, is the S&P is trading above and below the 4100 level. That level was swing highs from December 1 and December 13.

S&P trades above and below its 4100 level

A snapshot of the US debt market shows:

two year yield 4.445% -1.0 basis points

five year 3.816% unchanged

10 year 3.649% +1.7 basis points

30 year 3.700% +2.8 basis points

For the 10 year yield, it's 100 day moving average is up at 3.740% (around nine basis points away).