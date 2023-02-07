The major US indices are trading mostly lower led by the Dow Industrial Average which is trading down around -0.4% at the open. The NASDAQ index trading above and below unchanged.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow Industrial Average -131.40 points or -0.39% at 33759.63.
  • S&P index -9.33 points or -0.23% at 4101.74.
  • NASDAQ index +2.04 points or +0.02% at 11889.49
  • Russell 2000 down -9.53 points or -0.49% at 1948.18

Of note technically, is the S&P is trading above and below the 4100 level. That level was swing highs from December 1 and December 13.

S&P
S&P trades above and below its 4100 level

A snapshot of the US debt market shows:

  • two year yield 4.445% -1.0 basis points
  • five year 3.816% unchanged
  • 10 year 3.649% +1.7 basis points
  • 30 year 3.700% +2.8 basis points

For the 10 year yield, it's 100 day moving average is up at 3.740% (around nine basis points away).

10 year yield
10 year yield still below its 100 day moving average