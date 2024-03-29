It is shaping up to be a quiet one as we look towards the session ahead today. That is to be expected though as the Easter bunny is here to visit. Major currencies are subdued with little to work with in general for the time being. US markets will be open though, and that will draw in most of the focus before the weekend.

As we look towards Monday though, just be wary of USD/JPY in case of anything else. I reckon if the pair survives the thinner liquidity stretch in the coming sessions, traders might find reason to retest the 2022 and 2023 highs again in the week ahead.

To those observing the holiday, have a good break and enjoy the long weekend!