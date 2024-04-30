China celebrates Labour Day holidays from May 1 to 5, inclusive. Markets in China are closed for the holiday. There will be no CNY rate setting, for example.

Of most note today are labour market numbers from New Zealand, where the unemployment rate is expected to have risen. The New Zealand economy is running along slowly, hit by the sustained high interest rates from the RBNZ as it battles high inflation. NZD/USD is softer, at the margin, due to this, but like much lease in FX world its being pummeled by the strong US dollar.