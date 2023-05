Crude oil -12.456M draw versus expectations of 0.775M build

distillates draw of -0.562M vs expected build of 0.385M build

gasoline draw of -2.053M vs expected drop -1.051M draw

weekly crude oil imports -1.249M versus -0.127 million last month

weekly refinery utilization -0.3% versus expected 0.6%. Last week 1.0%

The drawdown is much larger than expectations and even larger than the private data last night.

Crude oil drawdown from private data

Crude oil is currently trading up $1.60 at $74.54.