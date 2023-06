Prior was 84B

US natural gas prices have come off the bottom in part due to higher power burn and exports to Mexico. However if there is any kind of larger rally coming, producers will need to show some discipline. At $2.60, the industry isn't making much money. This latest number won't help.

Shortly after this release, the Dallas Fed published its latest survey of oil and gas activity and its natural gas production index fell to 2.1 from 7.4.