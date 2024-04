Prior was +3210K

Gasoline +715K vs -1320K expected

Distillates +1659K vs -1153K expected

Production 13.1 mbpd vs 13.1 mbpd prior

Implied mogas demand: 8.61 Mbpd vs 9.24 Mbpd prior

API data released late yesterday:

Crude +3034K

Gasoline -609K

Distillates +120K

Oil initially fell 40 cents on the data but quickly pared that to a 10-15 cent decline.