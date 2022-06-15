  • Prior was +2025K
  • Gasoline -710K vs +1066K
  • Distillates +725K vs +292K
  • Refinery utilization -0.5% vs +0.5% expected

API numbers from late yesterday:

  • Crude +736K
  • Gasoline -2159K
  • Distillates +234K
  • Cushing -1067K

The White House called an emergency meeting on refinery capacity today as it tries to find any way to lower gasoline prices, which have disconnected from crude. The US is already releasing about 7 million barrels per week of oil, so you can imagine where these inventories would be without that.

WTI  crude oil  fell to a one-week low yesterday in a $5 reversal. It's little changed after the data, which is bearish compared to expectations and the API report. The problem continues to be the gasoline shortage and that will keep refineries humming for a long time.

oil daily