Prior was +4488K

Gasoline +2746K vs +880K expected

Distillates +5057K vs +1328K expected

Refinery utilization +2.7% vs +0.6% expected

Production estimate 12.4 mbpd

Refineries ran hard last week in an attempt to build product inventories ahead of driving season.

API data released late yesterday:

Crude -1710K

Gasoline +2417K

Distillates +4500K

The SPR released 1.8 million barrels last week with mandated sales continuing through month-end (and then nothing scheduled until 2026).

WTI was at the highs of the day at $72.86 just ahead of the release.