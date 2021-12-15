- Prior was 30.9
- Full report (pdf)
- New orders 27.1 versus 28.8 last month
- Prices paid 80.2 versus 83.0 last month.
- Prices received 44.6 versus 50.8 last month.
- Employment 21.4 versus 26.0 last month.
- Average workweek 21.4 versus 23.1 last month.
- Shipments 27.1 versus 28.2 last month.
- Unfilled orders 19.0 versus 12.7 last month.
- Delivery time 23.1 versus 32.0 last month.
- Inventories 9.1 versus 9.3 last month.
The drop in delivery times is a positive sign regarding bottlenecks.
Is it too soon to predict that November was the peak of inflation pressure?