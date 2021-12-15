Prior was 30.9

Full report (pdf)

New orders 27.1 versus 28.8 last month

Prices paid 80.2 versus 83.0 last month.

Prices received 44.6 versus 50.8 last month.

Employment 21.4 versus 26.0 last month.

Average workweek 21.4 versus 23.1 last month.

Shipments 27.1 versus 28.2 last month.

Unfilled orders 19.0 versus 12.7 last month.

Delivery time 23.1 versus 32.0 last month.

Inventories 9.1 versus 9.3 last month.

The drop in delivery times is a positive sign regarding bottlenecks.

Is it too soon to predict that November was the peak of inflation pressure?