Empire Fed
  • New orders 27.1 versus 28.8 last month
  • Prices paid 80.2 versus 83.0 last month.
  • Prices received 44.6 versus 50.8 last month.
  • Employment 21.4 versus 26.0 last month.
  • Average workweek 21.4 versus 23.1 last month.
  • Shipments 27.1 versus 28.2 last month.
  • Unfilled orders 19.0 versus 12.7 last month.
  • Delivery time 23.1 versus 32.0 last month.
  • Inventories 9.1 versus 9.3 last month.

The drop in delivery times is a positive sign regarding bottlenecks.

Is it too soon to predict that November was the peak of inflation pressure?