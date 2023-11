Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

The gains are light as the session gets underway, with US futures also just sitting marginally higher. S&P 500 futures are up just 0.1% but Dow futures are leading gains as they are up 0.3% currently. The overall market mood is a steadier one with month-end in focus, though stocks are staying hopeful for yet another week of gains this month.