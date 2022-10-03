Politico Report

"EU ambassadors will meet this morning at 9 a.m. to discuss the latest package of sanctions against Russia, with the biggest component being a price cap on Russian seaborne oil exports — a measure agreed in principle by the G7 group of advanced economies that now needs to be put into action.

Pressure is mounting on the EU to deliver on its promise of a fast and determined response to Moscow’s latest moves, especially after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday annexed four Ukrainian regions. However, as six diplomats told Playbook, a number of countries are still putting up roadblocks — Hungary, unsurprisingly, but also Cyprus, Greece and Malta, whose tanker fleets transport most Russian oil."

Note, the 9am given is Brussels time.



Also, this being the EU, be SHOCKED if agreements are made today, and TBH, they'd be bonkers to make the decision during OPEC week.