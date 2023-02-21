The euro is having a look at the intraday low of 1.0644 set in early European trade. There's still no clarity on what led to that strong pop to 1.0694 but there certainly hasn't been any kind of confirmation in risk assets. The S&P 500 hasn't been able to muster any kind of a bounce today and is now near a session low, down 1.7%.

There euro may have a look at Friday's low of 1.0613 if today's bottom doesn't hold.

Beyond that, the low for the year at 1.0479 is a spot to watch. French CPI is due on Wednesday and that could be a euro mover.