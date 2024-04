Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% as equities look to consolidate the gains since last week. Despite the recent bounce, major indices are still set to end the month lower. In Europe, the DAX is down roughly 2% and CAC 40 down 1.5% in April trading.