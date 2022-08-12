Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX flat

Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are up 9 points, or 0.2%, with Nasdaq futures up 0.3%. But that comes after a bit of a lackluster finish in Wall Street yesterday as market players are engaged in some food for thought after the bond market isn't quite playing ball after the US CPI data on Wednesday. There is a sense that there needs to be more data before firming up any market narratives on the Fed pivot. I mean we had a hot US jobs report on Friday followed by a slightly softer consumer inflation report this week, so there's still a long way to go before settling the debate it seems.