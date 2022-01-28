Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX flat

It's tough to really decipher much from the moves in Europe to start the day as regional indices have to balance out the late declines in US stocks yesterday alongside the more positive sentiment in futures today.

S&P 500 futures are up 0.6%, Nasdaq futures up 1.1%, and Dow futures up 0.5% currently. That said, there is still a fair sense of trepidation that those gains could easily be erased as per what we saw in Wall Street yesterday.

Hence, one can expect a more volatile session once we get to US trading later.