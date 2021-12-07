Eurostoxx +1.0%

Germany DAX +1.1%

France CAC 40 +1.1%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +0.8%

No faults with the risk mood so far to start the week. US futures are also holding higher as we look to get things going on the session. S&P 500 futures are up 0.8%, Nasdaq futures up 0.9%, Dow futures up 0.7%.

That in turn is keeping commodity currencies buoyed in the FX space. The aussie is leading gains with AUD/USD closing in on 0.7100 while USD/CAD is down and nearing last week's lows of 1.2713-20.