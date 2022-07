Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

The gains are modest as we are seeing the risk undertones from yesterday carry over slightly. US futures are also higher with S&P 500 futures now up 16 points, or 0.4%, on the day. There isn't much else for broader markets to work with for the time being as the focus slowly turns towards key central bank meetings in the week ahead. We will have the BOJ and ECB tomorrow before the Fed next Wednesday.