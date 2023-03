Eurostoxx +1.2%

Germany DAX +1.3%

France CAC 40 +1.2%

UK FTSE +1.0%

Spain IBEX +1.4%

That's a solid start to proceedings with S&P 500 futures also marked up by 20 points, or 0.5%, currently as the optimism returns. The banking turmoil may well be truly put behind now and that may provide a tailwind for risk trades but not before we get to key inflation data in Europe and US (via PCE) later in the week.