Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.3%

This mirrors the mood in US futures as the market is taking to Russia-Ukraine tensions with some degree of optimism. The sanctions slapped on Russia are rather meager at best and if Putin is just posturing around before the inevitable de-escalation, then there is much for investors to be calm about right now.

S&P 500 futures are up 0.5%, Nasdaq futures up 0.7%, and Dow futures up 0.4% on the day currently.