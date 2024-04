The European stock markets were reopened today after being closed for Good Friday and Easter Monday, and sellers pushed the major indices lower.

Looking at the closing levels:

German DAX index fell -1.13%

France CAC index fell -0.92%

UK FTSE 100 fell -0.22%

Spain's Ibex fell -0.89%

Italy's FTSE MIB fell -1.22%

Before falling later in the day, the German DAX reached a new intraday high of 18567.16. France CAC also extended to a new intraday high of 8253.59 before it reversed lower.