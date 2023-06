Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

This comes after the rather rough week that we have seen so far. There was already a mild rebound yesterday and the positive mood from Wall Street is carrying over to today. That said, all eyes will be on the US jobs report to vindicate the current sentiment in markets. Looking to the technical side of things, it still isn't a good week for French stocks at least: