On the day:

Stoxx 600 +1.0%

German DAX +1.7%

Francis CAC +1.0%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.1%

Spain's Ibex +1.5%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.5%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 +1.4%

German DAX +2.4%

Francis CAC +2.2%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.9%

Spain's Ibex +2.7%

Italy's FTSE MIB 3.0%

This is an interesting moment for the German DAX. It wiped out all of last week's decline but hasn't been able to get above the February high of 15,658.