A couple hours ago it looked like European stocks were surely on their way to a five-day losing streak but they turned around (along with everything else) shortly after the US equity open.

Stoxx 600 +0.2%

German DAX +0.6%

French CAC -0.1%

Italy MIB +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

UK FTSE 100 - closed for holiday