There weren't any silver linings in today's price action. Stocks in Europe were hit hard, with no one spared.

UK FTSE 100 -2.5%

German DAX -3.6%

French CAC -3.7%

Italy MIB -3.9%

Spain IBEX -2.9%

The DAX is now flirting with the October lows and the lows from last May. Another day like today and we'll be talking about 10-month lows.

For US markets, we've seen some interim bottoms lately after Europe closes. However they've all gone bust late in the day, so keep that in mind.