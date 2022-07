Closing changes for the main European equity bourses:

Stoxx 600+1.0%

UK FTSE 100 flat

German DAX +0.9%

French CAC +1.2%

Italy MIB +1.7%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

Europe was caught in the dip in global equities shortly after the US open but both US and European stocks bounced. Italy led the way and the close is slightly above the July high, which bodes well.