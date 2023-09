The selling slowed today but we're nearing some important technical levels.

Daily changes:

Stoxx 600 -0.2%

German DAX -0.3%

Francis CAC -0.1%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.5%

Spain's IBEX -0.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.3%

Mind these support levels in the Stoxx 600 and note that the DAX is already trading at the lowest since March.