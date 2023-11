Daily changes:

Stoxx 600 -1.0%

German DAX -0.8%

UK FTSE 100 -1.3%

French CAC -1.0%

Italy MIB -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

There has been a real divergence in US and European stocks this week. Weekly changes:

Stoxx 600 -0.2%

German DAX +0.3%

UK FTSE 100 -0.8%

French CAC flat

Italy MIB -0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.8%

Last week's bounce in European equities looked like it would continue after new highs yesterday but all the gains were erased today.