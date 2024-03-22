The major European indices are closing the day mostly higher. The exception is France CAC. For the trading week, there were also gains for most of the major indices. The one exception again is France's CAC which felt modestly.

The final numbers are showing:

German DAX, +0.18%

France CAC -0.34%

UK FTSE 100 +0.61%

Spain's Ibex +0.70%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.05%

For the trading week: