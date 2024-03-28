The major European indices are closing the day with mixed results. The German DAX and France CAC closed at all-time high record levels

German DAX rose 27.40 points or 0.15% at 18504.50. Record high close

France CAC rose 1.01 points or 0.01% at 8205.81. Record high close

UK FTSE 100 rose 20.64 points or 0.26% at 7952.63. Highest closing level since February 2023

Spain's Ibex is closing down -36.70 points or -0.33% at 11074.59. The index closed at its highest level since May 2017 yesterday.

Italy's FTSE MIB is closing down minus 9.34.0 or -0.03% at 34750.35

For the first quarter, the major indices are closing higher led by Italy's FTSE MIB which rose over 14.0%: